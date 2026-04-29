Liberia: Kutoa Afrika Foundation Graduates Third Cohort of Teenage Girls in Computer Training Program

Paynesville — The Kutoa Afrika Foundation (KAF) has successfully completed its third cohort of a computer training program for teenage girls, awarding four top-performing students brand-new computers in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The graduation ceremony held on Rehab Road in Paynesville, brought together stakeholders from the education sector and other invited guests to celebrate the accomplishments of the young participants.

The beneficiaries of the computers are Angel G. Kanneh, Kelvina B. Klein, Favor F. Musa, and Winnifred E.R. Tucker. The girls received training in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and other digital tools under the foundation's fully funded digital literacy initiative.

Delivering the keynote address, Madam Debbie Scott-Caranda, Proprietress of the School of Prime System (SPS) in Liberia, inspired the graduates with a message centered on "The Four P's" -- Preparation, Purpose, Passion, and Personality.

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She emphasized the importance of readiness and practical skills in achieving success.

"Preparedness means being ready with skills which people will want to pay for," she said. "Today, you have made yourselves more ready."

Madam Scott-Caranda also spoke about the value of self-awareness and aligning one's goals with personal strengths.

"If you do not enjoy helping others, then become neither a nurse nor a physician," she advised. "It all depends on having the right personality." She encouraged the graduates to apply the four principles as they navigate their future paths.

Earlier, KAF Executive Director Emmanuel D. Kpoto highlighted the broader impact of the program and the foundation's mission.

"These are not only computing skills but opportunities," said Kpoto. "Today, we celebrate resilience, determination and the courage to have a better future."

Kpoto explained that the foundation was established in response to concerns about child safety in West Point and has since expanded its work across Liberia. He noted that KAF has empowered hundreds of girls through digital training, laptop distribution, scholarships, improved school infrastructure, and access to clean water in rural communities.

He also commended the foundation's founder, Dr. Grace Ann Dinkins, for her leadership and commitment to providing free education in Liberia. He referred to the program's facilities and support -- including transportation and meals -- as "rare in Liberia."

Highlighting the significance of the awards, Kpoto revealed that the laptops presented to the top four students are premium devices. He pointed out that the computers are equipped with i7 processors and cost between $1,500 and $1,700 USD.

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In a special message, Mr. Elmo Dinkins congratulated the graduates and their families, expressing optimism about their futures. He singled out top performer Winnifred E.R. Tucker for praise, describing her as a promising leader and encouraging her to aim high.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Winnifred Tucker expressed gratitude to the foundation.

"I feel very good about it because it is a very good opportunity. It is a surprise," she said. "I will practice a lot and do my best. I would like to thank everyone."

The ceremony concluded with renewed calls for sustained support toward the education and empowerment of young women, as the Kutoa Afrika Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to transforming lives across Liberia.