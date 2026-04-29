Ghana: Late Footballer Frimpong's Funeral Rites Today

Members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council (ExCo) will throng the funeral grounds of the late Dominic Frimpong, the footballer that lost his life in a gang robbery attack.

They would be joined by officials from the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) and, and key stakeholders within the football fraternity and teammates.

They would join family members, and other sympathisers to pay their last respect to the player following the unfortunate incident.

Dominic Frimpong is a talented young footballer of Aduana FC featuring on loan for fellow Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea.

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According to an FA statement, the final funeral rites for the youngster will be held tomorrow, at Assin Dansame in the Central Region.

He lost his life following an attack by armed men while Berekum Chelsea were returning to Berekum after their Premier League fixture against FC Samartex 1996.

The Ghana Football Association has since reiterated its commitment to working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure enhanced security measures for clubs and players across all competitions.