Liberia: LCAA, Bagasoo Begin National Aviation Safety Plan

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), in collaboration with the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organization (BAGASOO), has commenced the development of Liberia's National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP), marking a major step toward strengthening aviation safety oversight and aligning the country's aviation sector with international standards.

The multi-day technical program brings together aviation regulators, safety experts, investigators, airport authorities, and regional partners to design a comprehensive safety framework aimed at preventing accidents, improving operational performance, and fostering a stronger safety culture across Liberia's aviation industry.

Delivering opening remarks, LCAA Director General Julius D. Dennis Jr. described the initiative as a critical milestone in Liberia's aviation development agenda. He emphasized that the National Aviation Safety Plan, together with the State Safety Program (SSP), will provide Liberia with a structured and proactive system for managing aviation risks.

According to him, the State Safety Program establishes the overall framework through which the government manages aviation safety using policies, risk management tools, safety assurance mechanisms, and safety promotion initiatives across all sectors of civil aviation.

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He noted that the NASP will serve as a strategic document identifying Liberia's national safety priorities, performance targets, and safety enhancement initiatives designed to address key risks within the aviation system.

The plan will also align Liberia's safety objectives with global and regional frameworks, including the International Civil Aviation Organization's Global Aviation Safety Plan and the Africa-Indian Ocean Regional Aviation Safety Plan.

Dennis praised BAGASOO and international partners for providing technical support, stressing that aviation safety remains a shared responsibility requiring sustained collaboration among regulators, operators, and aviation service providers.

Representing BAGASOO, Mr. Jacob Doher commended Liberia for demonstrating strong commitment to advancing aviation safety, noting that aviation's strong global safety record results from deliberate and continuous risk management efforts.

He explained that the National Aviation Safety Plan is a data-driven tool that enables States to identify significant safety risks, allocate resources effectively, and implement targeted mitigation measures aimed at reducing accidents and serious incidents.

"The NASP is not merely a document," Doher said. "It is a practical mechanism that guides States in improving safety performance through continuous monitoring, evaluation, and improvement."

During the working sessions, participants will assess Liberia's current safety performance, analyze aviation safety data, identify priority risk areas, establish measurable safety objectives, and begin drafting safety enhancement initiatives tailored to Liberia's operational realities.

Providing technical insight, Atty. F. Augustine C. Tampa, Deputy Director General for Technical Services at LCAA, reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to building a modern aviation safety oversight system capable of meeting evolving industry demands. He stressed that the SSP and NASP together will ensure a systematic and coordinated approach to safety management nationwide.

Regional institutions also expressed support for the initiative. Representatives of aviation information and safety organizations highlighted the importance of cooperation among West African States in addressing shared aviation safety challenges and improving airspace coordination across the subregion.

From the investigative perspective, Mr. Robert F. Morris, Executive Director of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, described the NASP development process as essential to accident prevention. He noted that effective aviation safety is measured not only by responses to incidents but by the ability to identify hazards early and prevent occurrences through strategic planning.

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Meanwhile, Madam Jameela Dennis, Safety Manager at the Liberia Airport Authority, welcomed the initiative, noting that the airport authority is currently implementing its own Safety Management System. She said the NASP development comes at a timely moment and will complement ongoing institutional safety reforms.

Officials say the success of the National Aviation Safety Plan will depend on sustained implementation, continuous monitoring of safety performance, and periodic reviews to address emerging risks as Liberia's aviation sector grows.

The initiative places Liberia among a growing number of African States adopting structured, data-driven aviation safety planning systems designed to enhance passenger confidence, strengthen regulatory oversight, and support the safe expansion of air transport services.

With the launch of the NASP development process, authorities believe Liberia is laying the foundation for a safer, more reliable, and internationally compliant aviation system capable of supporting national development and regional connectivity.