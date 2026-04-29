Liberia: Keep Liberia, Moe Launch National Handbook to Guide Student Rights, Responsibilities

Keep Liberia in partnership with the Ministry of Education Liberia, on Thursday, April 16, launched the long-awaited National Student Handbook (NSH) during the National Student Symposium 2026 held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The event convened policymakers, education stakeholders, student leaders, and young people to mark the introduction of Liberia's first national policy dedicated specifically to outlining students' rights and responsibilities.

Speaking at the launch, Education Minister Jarso Maley Jallah underscored the importance of balancing student voice with accountability. "Being heard carries responsibilities," she said, urging school administrators, teachers, parents, and community leaders to adopt the handbook as a practical framework for guiding student conduct and protecting their rights across the country.

The National Student Handbook addresses a range of critical and often contentious issues, including corporal punishment, dress codes, and clearly defined procedures for suspension, expulsion, and transfer.

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According to the Ministry, the policy is designed to establish consistent, rights-based standards across both public and private schools, while providing clarity for students, educators, and administrators.

Amos Doe, Programs Coordinator at KEEP Liberia, described the development of the handbook as a participatory process grounded in consultation and feedback. In a statement delivered at the launch, he characterized the initiative as a significant milestone in advancing inclusive and responsive education reform.

The NSH is the first of three major national education policies assigned to KEEP Liberia earlier this year by the Ministry. Additional projects include the development of a School Administrators Handbook and a National Reading Strategy, both aimed at strengthening school governance and improving learning outcomes nationwide.

Both the Ministry of Education, and Kids Educational Engagement Project noted that the handbook emerged from months of extensive consultations and validation exercises involving education stakeholders, student representatives, and key institutions such as the National Teachers Association and the National Principals Association. Engagement efforts also extended to Parent-Teacher associations, local leaders, and student bodies to ensure that the policy reflects the perspectives of those directly impacted.

During the launch, the Ministry and KEEP Liberia recognized several contributors to the process, including Assistant Minister for Student Personnel Services, Sona T. Sesay, for her role in guiding the handbook to completion.

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A range of institutional partners were also acknowledged, including the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) Liberia, National Parent-Teacher Association Network of Liberia (NAPTANOL), National Association of Liberia School Principals (NALSP), National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL), UMOVEMENT, the Catholic Education Secretariat (CES), and the Methodist school system. With the policy now formally launched, officials say the next phase will focus on nationwide implementation.

This will include distribution of the handbook to schools, public awareness and sensitization campaigns, teacher training, and monitoring at county and district levels to ensure effective adoption. Authorities emphasized that these steps will be carried out in collaboration with the same stakeholders involved in the drafting process.

Student representatives at the symposium welcomed the handbook as a landmark achievement for youth inclusion in education governance, noting that standardized national guidelines will help reduce arbitrary disciplinary measures and ensure fair treatment across schools.

Keep Liberia reiterated that the initiative aligns with its broader vision of achieving over 90 percent literacy nationwide while addressing harmful social norms.

Stakeholders at the event pledged continued collaboration to ensure that students are informed of their rights and responsibilities, and that schools are equipped to enforce the standards in ways that foster safe, inclusive, and equitable learning environments across Liberia.