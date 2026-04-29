Liberia: Kutoa Afrika Foundation Empowers Young Women With Digital Skills

An atmosphere of excitement and achievement filled Rehab Road in Paynesville, on the outskirts of Monrovia, as the Kutoa Afrika Foundation (KAF) celebrated the graduation of 16 young women from its fully funded digital literacy program on April 24, 2026.

The ceremony reached a highlight when four outstanding participants--Angel G. Kanneh, Kelvina B. Klein, Favor F. Musa, and Winnifred E.R. Tucker--were honored as top performers and awarded high-value laptop computers in recognition of their exceptional achievements.

The graduates had successfully completed intensive training in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint, equipping them with practical digital skills for the modern workforce.

Delivering the keynote address, Madame Debbie Scott-Caranda, Proprietress of the School of Prime System (SPS), inspired the graduates with a message centered on what she described as "The Four P's"--Preparation, Purpose, Passion, and Personality.

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"Preparedness means being ready with skills which people will want to pay for," she emphasized. "Today, you have made yourselves more ready."

Madam Scott-Caranda urged the graduates to remain intentional about their life goals, stressing that understanding one's purpose leads to fulfillment, while passion fuels the drive to succeed. She also highlighted personality as a critical but often overlooked ingredient of success.

"If you do not enjoy helping others, then become neither a nurse nor a physician," she advised. "It all depends on having the right personality."

She concluded by encouraging the young women to carry these four principles into their personal and professional journeys.

Earlier, KAF Executive Director Emmanuel D. Kpoto reflected on the broader impact of the foundation's work, noting that the program represents far more than technical training.

"These are not only computing skills but opportunities," Kpoto said. "Today, we celebrate resilience, determination, and the courage to have a better future."

He explained that the foundation was initially established in response to concerns about child safety in West Point but has since expanded its reach significantly.

Over the years, KAF has empowered hundreds of girls across Liberia by providing digital training, distributing laptops, offering scholarships, improving school infrastructure, and supporting access to clean water in rural communities.

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Kpoto also paid tribute to Dr. Grace Ann Dinkins, founder of the foundation, for sustaining a program that remains entirely free for participants--including transportation, meals, and access to modern training facilities.

Describing the prizes awarded, Kpoto noted that the laptops presented to the top four graduates are premium devices equipped with Intel i7 processors, valued between US$1,500 and US$1,700--an investment he described as both "significant and transformative."

In a special message, Mr. Elmo Dinkins congratulated the graduates and their families, expressing confidence in their future. He singled out top awardee Winnifred E.R. Tucker for special praise, describing her as an emerging leader and encouraging her to pursue ambitious goals.

Speaking on behalf of her fellow graduates, Tucker expressed gratitude to the foundation for the life-changing opportunity.

"I feel very good about it because it is a very good opportunity. It is a surprise," she said. "I will practice a lot and do my best. I would like to thank everyone."

The ceremony concluded with renewed calls for sustained investment in the education and empowerment of young women, as the Kutoa Afrika Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to transforming lives and expanding opportunities for Liberia's next generation.