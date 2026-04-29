Liberia: Health Advocate Demands Collective Action to Revive Struggling Medical System

A Diaspora based Liberian humanitarian, Dennis Garsinii, has issued a strong call for collective national action to address persistent weaknesses in the country's healthcare system, warning that preventable deaths continue to occur due to inadequate medical infrastructure.

Speaking over the weekend in Gbarnga following a distribution of medical supplies and educational materials, Mr. Garsinii said his growing involvement in humanitarian work has been shaped by both systemic challenges and personal experience.

Central to his concern is a tragic incident at John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Liberia's main referral hospital, where a friend's granddaughter died after a surgical procedure went wrong.

According to him, the child's death was avoidable and reflects deeper structural problems within the country's healthcare delivery system.

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"It breaks my heart," he said, emphasizing that many Liberians continue to lose their lives to illnesses that could otherwise be treated if facilities were properly equipped and staffed.

As part of his ongoing intervention, Mr. Garsinii distributed essential medical supplies to several health institutions in Bong County, including CB Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital, Determiner Clinic, and the Liberians Against Malnutrition (LAM) Clinic.

Healthcare workers in the region have long struggled with shortages of basic consumables such as gloves and other critical items, often forcing patients to bear additional costs or go without necessary care.

Mr. Garsinii stressed that his support is tied to accountability, noting that clinics benefiting from the donations must not charge patients for items provided through his initiative.He said the condition is intended to ensure that assistance directly benefits those most in need.

"My goal is simple," he explained. "Every sick child, every mother, every individual should be able to walk into a health facility and receive quality treatment."

Looking ahead, Mr. Garsinii revealed that he has secured a partnership with an institution in the United States that is prepared to supply both medical and non-medical materials to Liberia.

However, he highlighted the high cost of shipping as a major obstacle.

According to him, transporting a single container of supplies costs approximately $10,000, with additional port and clearance fees of about $400. Despite these financial challenges, he remains committed to expanding his support.

"I don't want recognition," he said. "I want Bong County to have the best medical facilities."

He added that achieving lasting improvements in healthcare will require not only private initiatives but also stronger collaboration among government agencies, local administrators, and international partners. Mr. Garsinii also pledged continued collaboration with local health authorities, including Enoch Darwolo Morris, Administrator of CB Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital.

Both men emphasized that sustainable progress in healthcare delivery will depend on a coordinated approach that combines resources, expertise, and accountability.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiary institutions, Mr. Morris described the donations as a "major relief," noting that they will help address longstanding shortages and improve patient care in the short term.

In addition to healthcare interventions, Mr. Garsinii is also investing in education, distributing textbooks to several high schools across Bong County. Beneficiary institutions include St. Martin's Catholic High School and Sumo Moye Memorial Institute.

He explained that schools are carefully selected based on their ability to securely store the materials, ensuring that donations are preserved and effectively utilized.

Mr. Garsinii further disclosed that more than 24,000 textbooks are expected to arrive in Liberia soon, with plans to extend distribution to additional institutions in Bong County and neighboring Nimba County.

He noted that access to textbooks will help reduce reliance on internet-based resources, which remain limited for many students in rural areas.

Meanwhile, large quantities of medical supplies that have already arrived in the country are set to be distributed to Phebe Hospital and other healthcare facilities.

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Health officials say such interventions are critical in a system where supply shortages frequently disrupt services and undermine patient outcomes.

While welcoming the support, stakeholders agree that donations alone will not resolve the systemic issues facing Liberia's healthcare sector. Instead, they say a comprehensive, nationwide effort is required to strengthen infrastructure, improve training, and ensure consistent supply chains.

For Mr. Garsinii, the mission remains clear: to mobilize collective action and ensure that no Liberian is denied quality healthcare due to preventable shortcomings.

His message underscores a broader reality facing many developing nations--where progress in healthcare depends not only on resources, but also on sustained commitment, coordination, and accountability across all levels of society.