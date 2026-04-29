Liberia: AML CEO Urges Community Inclusion As Key to Safety

"Joy must not only be among the people who are privileged to work; it must also flow to AML's neighbors. This is the only way we will operate safely here," CEO Michiel Van Der Merwe told employees.

Yekepa, April 29, 2026--ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) Chief Executive Officer Michiel Van Der Merwe says it is intensifying engagement with host communities, stressing that the safety of its mining and rail operations is inseparable from the well-being of residents living around its facilities and along its corridor.

Mr. Van Der Merwe made the remarks during his first 2026 town hall meeting, held after quarterly briefings on the Mines, Safety, Sustainability and External Relations, Environmental, Human Resources and Organizational Development, and Quality of Life departments.

Head of Sustainability and External Relations Marcus S. Wleh disclosed that his department has secured what he termed a substantial budget for community investment, promising strict stewardship and accountability for every dollar intended to support surrounding communities.

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On safety, the AML boss appealed to employees--particularly safety personnel and those working directly with communities--to take awareness beyond company premises. Citing a recent incident in Grand Bassa County, he urged intensified education for residents living near the rail corridor on the risks linked to railway movement and operations.

He maintained that safety must be treated as a shared culture--not merely a corporate target--warning that even with millions spent to keep operations safe, no amount of money equals the value of a human life or the lasting impact of injuries.

AML's Commitment to Safety and Community Relations

AML said its approach is to blend workplace safety with community relations, arguing that sustainable operations rely on more than internal rules and systems. The company wants to deepen outreach, promote rail and site safety education in host communities, and expand development support so residents and employees alike feel protected and included--an effort it believes is essential to long-term stability.

He then called for improved focus and efficiency across the company, saying discipline and teamwork will help secure a stronger future for all connected to AML's operations.