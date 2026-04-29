Liberia: LNP Empowers LDEA Commanders, Sectional Heads

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP), in collaboration with the leadership of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), has successfully concluded a two-day capacity-building workshop for LDEA commanders, investigators, sectional heads, and their deputies from Montserrado County.

The training was specifically designed to strengthen operational effectiveness, enhance investigative skills, and improve professional conduct in the discharge of duties across various assignments.

The opening ceremony was attended by LDEA Officer-in-Charge DCP Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, Deputy for Administration Colonel Ernest T. Tarpeh, ACP Patrick Kormazu, Officer-in-Charge for Operations, along with several other senior officials.

In remarks delivered on behalf of the LDEA administration, the Officer-in-Charge encouraged participants to remain focused, open-minded, and fully engaged throughout the training.

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He emphasized the importance of continuous learning, regardless of prior knowledge or experience.

He also expressed appreciation for the strong partnership between the LNP and LDEA, while commending the facilitators for delivering timely and impactful subject matter.

Key areas covered during the workshop included Crime Scene Investigation, Chain of Custody, Statement Taking, Interview Techniques, Report Writing, and Charge Sheet Development.

Participants were also expected to strengthen their understanding of professional investigative processes and determine appropriate law enforcement actions in line with established standards.

The workshop marks a significant step toward strengthening inter-agency collaboration and enhancing the professionalism of officers in the effective administration of justice.

The LDEA continues to urge the public to assist the Agency in the fight against drug trafficking by reporting any suspicious activities.