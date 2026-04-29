Nigeria: 'No Legal Marriage Exists Between Us', Churchill Reacts to Rosy Meurer Split

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has dismissed reports circulating suggesting a divorce from actress Rosy Meurer, insisting that no legally recognised marriage ever existed between them.

In a detailed statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Churchill described the claims as false and urged the public to disregard what he called misinformation.

According to him, their relationship did not involve a court or church wedding, but only an introduction ceremony.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He wrote, "The reports circulating online about a supposed divorce between myself and Roseline Meurer are completely false. There is no truth to them, and they should be treated as such.

"There was no legally recognized marriage. There was no church wedding and no court wedding. What took place was an introduction. Therefore, the idea of a 'divorce' is baseless from the outset."

Churchill also questioned the authenticity of reports suggesting ongoing legal proceedings, saying he was never formally served any court documents and raising concerns about due process.

He further criticised the circulation of what he described as inaccurate legal claims, suggesting that proper procedures were not followed in presenting such information to the public.

"I am 100% sure that individuals without proper experience in the media space are advising Rosy incorrectly, alongside legal practitioners who operate under a mango tree without due process and claim to produce divorce documents within 24 hours," he said.

"Looking at the alleged hearing and judgment dates, I am left asking: is this even possible in Nigeria? At times, it is necessary to allow a man handle his responsibilities without interference, most especially when you were carried along. That is part of his role and duty."

The businessman also made remarks touching on past public controversies involving his former marriage to actress Tonto Dikeh, noting that issues from that relationship were personal and had since been resolved between the parties involved.

He added that he had reconciled with Tonto Dikeh and believes she is "in a better place," while maintaining that external parties were not responsible for resolving private marital disputes.

"If Tonto offended anyone, it should be me alone and if I offended anyone, it should be Tonto. However, we have both chosen to forgive each other. I believe she has changed and is now in a better place. ... Tonto wronged me and whatever existed between us was ours to resolve. No one confronted her or fought that battle on my behalf," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Churchill also addressed perceptions around Rosy Meurer's public role in his life, stating that while she faced criticism, he disagreed with narratives that exaggerated her involvement or positioning in his personal matters.

"I do not agree with the narrative that Rosy "stood by me" in a way that should now be exaggerated. While I acknowledge that she faced public criticism, it is important to state that if she had not been there, someone else would have occupied that position in my life. Issues within my relationship should have been left for me to address, including defending her publicly when necessary," he concluded.

His statement comes amid renewed public attention after Rosy Meurer recently posted a video on Instagram reintroducing herself without Churchill's surname or a wedding ring, describing her return to the public eye as a "rebirth" and new phase in her career.

In the video, the actress apologised for her absence and said she was stepping into a new creative era focused on growth and storytelling.