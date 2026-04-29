Africa: China's Zero-Tariff for African Products Takes Effect May 1 - Envoy

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has assured that the zero-tariff policy for African products into the Chinese markets announced by President Xi Jinping in February will become effective from May 1, 2026.

The envoy said this while delivering his address during the official handing over ceremony of the newly completed $56.5 million headquarters building of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray and other dignitaries in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said "effective May 1st, China will provide zero-tariff treatment for 100 per cent of tariff lines to all African countries having diplomatic ties with China.

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"These initiatives are a testament to the continuity and evolution of China's Africa policy over 70 years. They underscore our firm resolve to march hand-in-hand with our African brothers and sisters, opening new horizons for Africa's prosperity and our shared dream of modernisation.

"As Africa's preeminent regional organization, ECOWAS is a vital engine for West African integration, regional peace, and coordinated development.

"We deeply appreciate the long-standing commitment of ECOWAS and its member states to the One-China principle and the invaluable support provided in the United Nations and other multilateral fora."

Ambassador Dunhai added that the complex, built by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation (SCEGC), is a milestone. He stressed that it is China's flagship aid project for ECOWAS and another headquarters for an international organisation, following the African Union Conference Centre and Office Complex in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, also built by China.

The Chinese envoy, who described the building as the "Eye of West Africa", noted that the "building harmonises the excellence of Chinese architectural technique with the unique culture of West Africa, establishing a new landmark for the city of Abuja.

"As a modern, intelligent, and multi-functional complex, it will substantially enhance the operational capacity of the ECOWAS Commission and provide a robust foundation for member states to chart the future of regional development," he said.

He expressed confidence that the edifice will be a vessel for the aspirations of the West African people and a symbol of the profound bond between China and Africa, stressing that it will bear witness to the steady march of West African nations toward strength through unity and the flourishing cooperation between China and the region.

"We remain committed to a demand-driven approach that respects African autonomy and sovereignty, translating our support into tangible actions for Africa's revitalisation," he added.

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President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr Omar Touray, who received the key on behalf of the region, in his remarks, commended the Chinese Government for the zero-tariff policy adding that it will make Chinese markets accessible to diverse African products, thereby increasing productivity, technology transfer, skill development and job creation.

Speaking on the new ECOWAS complex, Dr Touray acknowledged the outstanding contributions of the ECOWAS Project Team comprising Engineers, Technicians, and Administrative staff who worked side-by-side with their Chinese counterparts in managing the project.

"I want to express my gratitude for your persistent engagement with the project, particularly in evaluating and approving technical matters. Additionally, we commend AIM Consultant, our Quality Assurance Supervising Consultant, for the excellence of your oversight," he said.

According to Touray the formal inauguration and commissioning of the complex will come later in the year, when the Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, along with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other heads of state will officially commission this new edifice.

In her remarks, Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the giant structure represents the fruitful and progressive relations between China and West Africa, adding that the region will continue to be grateful to the Chinese for their ceaseless efforts in transforming the region.