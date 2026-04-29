Kenya: 700 Households Face Displacement As Floods Hit Tana River

Nairobi — At least 700 households in Tana River County are facing possible displacement after rising water levels threatened homes in Abakuyu and Anole villages.

The warning comes as heavy rains continue to pound different parts of the country since the start of the week, raising fears of flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents in the affected villages have now been urged to move to safer and higher ground as authorities monitor the situation.

Tana River County Commissioner Joseph Wamuti said the rising waters pose a serious risk to families living near vulnerable zones.

Severe flooding has also been reported in parts of Kasarani, leaving a trail of destruction and cutting off key access routes. The Mwiki Bridge is now impassable, effectively isolating sections of the area as waters continue to rise.

Authorities report that more than 100 homes have already been submerged, forcing families to flee with little notice.

Emergency response teams, led by the Kenya Defence Forces, are on the ground conducting rescue operations and evacuating stranded residents.

Nairobi North County Commissioner Simon Osumba confirmed that efforts are ongoing, with priority given to vulnerable households as weather conditions remain unpredictable.