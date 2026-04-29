Liberia, Japan Launch Integrated Education Initiative Under $118b Supplementary Budget

MONROVIA -- The Ministry of Education (MOE), in collaboration with the Government of Japan and United Nations partners, has launched the 2025 Japan Supplementary Budget Projects, marking a major step toward strengthening Liberia's education system through a coordinated, multi-sector approach that links learning with health, protection and community wellbeing.

The initiative, unveiled Monday, April 27, brings together national stakeholders and international partners in a renewed push to address long-standing challenges affecting children both inside and outside the classroom. Officials say the program reflects a shift toward integrated service delivery--recognizing that education outcomes are closely tied to broader social and environmental conditions.

The launch is aligned with Pillar 6 of the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes human capital development through inclusive education, improved health systems and strengthened social protection.

Global Investment Supporting Local Priorities

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Japan's FY2025 Supplementary Budget, valued at approximately $118 billion and approved in December 2025, supports a wide range of global initiatives in education, technology and healthcare, with Liberia among beneficiary countries alongside others in Africa, including Ghana.

Through partnerships with agencies such as UNESCO, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and other international NGOs, the funding is being channeled into programs that promote digital literacy, inclusive education and sustainable development.

Officials emphasized that the Liberia-focused projects are designed to complement national priorities while leveraging international expertise and resources to scale impact.

Integrated Approach: Education Beyond the Classroom

Speaking at the launch, Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah stressed that improving learning outcomes requires more than classroom instruction.

She noted that students' ability to learn is shaped by factors such as attendance, nutrition, safety, health services and access to clean water and sanitation.

According to Jallah, the initiative integrates education with gender, protection, health and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) services, reflecting the real-life conditions children face in their communities.

She emphasized that addressing these factors collectively is essential to ensuring that schools function effectively and deliver meaningful, long-term results.

Digital Monitoring and Accountability Reforms

As part of the program, the Ministry of Education is introducing enhanced monitoring and accountability systems aimed at improving oversight and service delivery across the country.

Jallah disclosed that the ministry is deploying digital supervision tools supported by georeferenced data, enabling authorities to track school conditions, identify gaps and respond more efficiently.

The system is expected to improve transparency, strengthen data-driven decision-making and ensure that resources are directed to the most vulnerable communities.

Strengthening Institutions for Sustainability

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to aligning donor-funded initiatives with national systems, ensuring that projects are not implemented in isolation but integrated into Liberia's broader education framework.

Officials noted that strengthening institutional capacity--particularly at the county and district levels--is key to sustaining progress beyond the lifespan of donor funding.

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The initiative also seeks to build local ownership by enhancing coordination among government agencies, development partners and community stakeholders.

Partners Highlight Gender, Protection and Resilience

Development partners, including UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women, reiterated their commitment to supporting the initiative through coordinated implementation.

They emphasized that advancing inclusive education must go hand-in-hand with promoting gender equality, protecting vulnerable children and strengthening community resilience.

Officials said the integrated model will help address barriers such as gender-based disparities in education, school safety concerns and limited access to essential services.