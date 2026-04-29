West Africa: Gambia's National Centre to Combat Misinformation Launched

The Gambia has unveiled a dedicated, technology-driven center to fight misinformation and disinformation, as Vice President Mohamed B.S. Jallow officially launched the National Misinformation and Disinformation Response Center (NMDRC).

Representing President Adama Barrow, VP Jallow called the launch "one of the most forward-looking and necessary acts of digital governance in our democratic journey." The event drew senior government officials, ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, Minister for Information Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, diplomats, media chiefs, and civil society.

With 1.3 million Gambians online and 600,000 on social media, officials warned that false information now spreads "instantly" unlike the old Radio Kankang days. A single manipulated video or fake WhatsApp audio can damage reputations within hours and erode public trust, speakers said.

In a powerful and forward-looking address, the Vice President underscored the government's unwavering commitment to truth, transparency, and citizen empowerment in an era where misinformation spreads faster than ever.

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"This Centre is not about control it is about clarity. Not censorship but truth," he emphasised.

According to him, the NMDRC stands as a groundbreaking national platform - free, accessible, and independent--designed to help every Gambian verify information, challenge false narratives, and make informed decisions in today's digital world.

He explained that from WhatsApp messages to viral videos, citizens now have a trusted space to check facts and protect themselves from misleading content that can divide communities and undermine trust.

He said this landmark initiative, supported by ECOWAS and powered by Gambian innovation, reflects a bold vision, empowering citizens with verified information, strengthening democracy through accountability and promoting unity by countering harmful falsehoods.

"As The Gambia continues to lead by example in the region, today's launch sends a clear message: truth matters, and every citizen has a role in defending it," he noted.

The Minister for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, said the initiative makes The Gambia the first country in West Africa to establish a national response mechanism of this kind, with support from ECOWAS.

Under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, he said the government continues to strengthen systems that promote accurate information and public accountability.

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He indicated that the Centre is expected to support access to verified information and contribute to a more informed public.

"We are not here simply to launch a platform. We are here to make a clear and deliberate statement." he stated.

He emphasised that the government has a duty to protect the information environment that democracy runs on. If the foundation of shared facts cracks, everything built on it - community, economy, democracy shifts.

ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray renewed ECOWAS's support for The Gambia's development trajectory, noting the NMDRC is the first of its kind in the sub-region. He hoped that it becomes a model for other west African states facing similar digital threats.

Dr. Touray's statement reinforces that ECOWAS views NMDRC not just as a Gambian project, but as a strategic piece of West Africa's development and democratic resilience.

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