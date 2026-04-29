Gambia: IEC Urged to Safeguard Freedoms While Regulating Elections

MC Cham Junior, nominated councillor at Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), has called on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to draw a clear line between regulating elections and restricting citizens' constitutional right to organise, warning that overreach could undermine democratic principles.

Cham stressed that while the IEC plays a central role in maintaining order, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process, its mandate should not extend to limiting citizens' ability to freely associate and engage in political activities.

"The IEC has an important duty to regulate elections, guide political parties, and ensure a peaceful process," he said. "But regulation must not be confused with restriction."

According to him, there is a fundamental difference between enforcing rules for political participation in elections and preventing citizens from organising themselves into groups or movements.

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He noted that while registration is a legal requirement for any group seeking to contest elections as a political party, it should not be used to suppress political engagement at its formative stages.

Cham emphasised that the rights to assemble, organise, and discuss political ideas are core democratic freedoms that do not depend on approval from any institution. "These are rights that belong to the people, not privileges granted by the IEC," he stated.

He further argued that political movements often begin through meetings, consultations, and internal organisation long before formal registration, adding that restricting such activities risks weakening the democratic process itself.

While acknowledging that only duly registered political parties should be allowed to field candidates and appear on the ballot, Cham maintained that the IEC must exercise caution to avoid actions that could be interpreted as limiting political expression.

Cham urged the electoral body to strike a balance between upholding the law while respecting citizens' freedoms, noting that democracy extends beyond Election Day. "The IEC must remain a referee of elections, not a barrier to participation," he said, adding that protecting both legal order and fundamental rights is essential to sustaining a healthy democracy.

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