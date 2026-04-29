Gambia: ITC, Moherst Deliver Over D2m Equipment to Boost Skills in Foni

The International Trade Centre (ITC), through the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), has handed over training equipment worth over D2 million to the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET) Kanilai Campus, in a move aimed at strengthening skills development and boosting youth employment in Foni.

The equipment, valued at D2,095,500, will support key technical programmes, including electrical and solar installation, plumbing and pipefitting, as well as refrigeration and air conditioning.

The intervention is funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (UN PBF) and the Joint SDG Fund.

As part of the package, 50 trained youths from institutions including Sterling Technical Training Centre and Crab Island TVET Centre will receive start-up toolkits to support their transition into the labour market.

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The programme also targets women's economic empowerment through the provision of 5,000-litre solar-powered boreholes for four women's gardens and chain-link fencing for two others, aimed at improving livelihoods and promoting inclusive economic opportunities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held on 24 April 2026 in Kanilai, the Minister for Higher Education, Prof. Pierre Gomez, described the initiative as a major milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and expand access to quality skills training across the country.

He said the investment reflects the government's policy direction to decentralise skills training and bring opportunities closer to rural communities.

"This intervention will significantly enhance practical-based training and equip students with the competencies required for employment, entrepreneurship, and national development," the minister stated.

While expressing gratitude to ITC and partners, he noted that students at the Kanilai Campus will now have greater opportunities to engage directly with modern equipment, enabling them to develop hands-on competencies, technical confidence, and problem-solving skills that are essential for employability, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

Yusupha Keita, ITC Country Representative, said the support forms part of a broader peacebuilding approach that links economic opportunities to stability and social cohesion.

"Peace is strongest when people have access to opportunities, livelihoods, and hope for the future," he said, noting that the intervention is designed to strengthen livelihoods and expand economic inclusion, particularly for youth and women in Foni.

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He added that the current support builds on years of ITC engagement in The Gambia, which has contributed to the creation of over 5,000 jobs, strengthened TVET institutions, and enhanced entrepreneurship development.

Vice Chancellor of USET, Prof. Nazmat T. Surajudeen-Bakinde, described the support as timely and impactful, noting that it will enhance practical learning and better prepare students for the demands of the job market.

"This is not just a donation of equipment; it is an investment in the future of our students and in the advancement of technical education in The Gambia," she said.

Mamadou Barry, Manager of the Kanilai Skills Training Centre, expressed gratitude, recounting that the lack of adequate tools has been a major challenge for effective training, adding that the new equipment will significantly improve hands-on learning.

"These modern tools will strengthen our capacity to deliver industry-relevant training and better position our students for employment," he noted.

Marcel Demba, speaking on behalf of the students, welcomed the intervention, describing it as a major boost to their training.

He expressed gratitude to the government and partners, saying the support will enhance their practical skills and future prospects.

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