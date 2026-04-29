West Africa: Garnbia's High Cornrnissioner to Nepal Presents Letters of Credence

His Excellency Mr. Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia, on 20th April 2026 presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Ram Chandra Paudel, President of Nepal, at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

High Commissioner Jawara conveyed warm greetings from His Excellency President Adama Barrow and reaffirmed The Gambia's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nepal, emphasizing cooperation in key sectors including trade, tourism, education, agriculture, and sustainable development.

During his engagement with the President, High Commissioner Jawara highlighted shared priorities such as addressing climate change, advancing development, and promoting dignity and opportunity for all citizens. He also commended Nepal's progress as a federal democratic republic, its resilience, and its leadership in peacekeeping and environmental efforts.

For his part, His Excellency President Ram Chandra Paudel welcomed High Commissioner Jawara and expressed confidence in his role in further deepening ties between the two nations. Both sides underscored their shared commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, multilateralism, and the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement.

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High Commissioner Jawara was accompanied at the ceremony by Counsellor Penda Njie and Finance Attaché Buba F. Kinteh.

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