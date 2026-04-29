Gambia: Trade Ministry, ITC to Empower585 Entrepreneurs in Gambia's Tourism and Creative Industries

In an effort to boost Gambia's tourism and creative sectors, 585 entrepreneurs have been selected to take part in the 'Andandorr' Programme rolled out by the International Trade Centre(ITC) and the Ministries of Tourism and Trade.

Funded by the European Union, the programme, a partnership initiative under the European Union Youth Empowerment Project, was launched yesterday at the Paradise Suites Hotel in Senegambia.

The initiative aims to strengthen competitiveness, inclusiveness and sustainability across key industries driving the country's economy.

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Selected from over 2,000 applicants across the country, the entrepreneurs represent a diverse cross section of the tourism and creative value chains, including hospitality, tour operations, fashion, crafts and music.

Grouped into three tiers, the entrepreneurs will receive targeted support in business development, training, market access and financing to elevate the quality and reach of their enterprises.

The Andandorr programme,anchored at the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA), delivers structured incubation and acceleration services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Chief Executive Officer of GIEPA, Ousainou Senghore, described the onboarding of 585 entrepreneurs as a significant step towards inclusive economic growth in The Gambia.

He noted that the beneficiaries were selected through a rigorous and competitive process, reflecting their potential to grow, create jobs and contribute to national development.

"The programme offers capacity building, market access and financing opportunities," he said.

Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry's CEO Sarata Conateh said MSMEs remain central to the Gambian economy. "Targeted support in tourism and creative industries will drive innovation, growth and job creation," she said, calling on beneficiaries to make effective use of the opportunity and build sustainable businesses.

ITC Country Representative Yusupha Keitasaidthat more than 2,600 applications were received nationwide, with 585 businesses selected through a transparent process. "69% of the beneficiaries are female-led enterprises," he added.

Keita explained that the programme will provide tailored support, including training, coaching, product development and access to markets and finance. The initiative aims to transform MSMEs into competitive enterprises while strengthening the tourism and creative sectors, he added.

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Lumana Kamashi of the European Union Delegation to The Gambia described the initiative as a milestone for youth and women empowerment.

She reaffirmed the EU's commitment to private sector development in The Gambia, highlighting ongoing support in areas such as agriculture, skills development and regional cooperation.

Tourism Minister Abdou Jobe saidtourism in The Gambia goes beyond hotels and beaches, emphasizing the role of local businesses in shaping visitor experiences. MSMEs are key to building a competitive and sustainable tourism sector, he stated.

Trade Minister Mod K. Ceesay congratulated the selected entrepreneurs, describing the programme as a strong example of collaboration between government and partners.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives such as MSME support programmes and the "Made in The Gambia" strategy aimed at boosting local production and competitiveness.

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