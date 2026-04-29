Gambia: Soilprofit Groundnut Project Validated to Boost Productivity in Gambia

In its efforts to ensure sustainable soil management for food and Ecosystem security, the Soil Solution, a registered NGO in The Gambia recently staged a national validation forum designed to review and validate findings from the SoilProfit Groundnut 1.0 Project.

The event attracted key stakeholders, government representatives, development partners, experts, practitioners, and farmers. The SoilProfit Groundnut 1.0 Project, implemented by The Soil Solution, is focused on improving groundnut production through enhanced soil management practices.

The initiative targets key challenges affecting agriculture in The Gambia, particularly soil degradation, which includes sandy soils, low nutrient levels, and increasing soil acidity.

According to information presented at a National Validation Workshop which took place at NaNA conference center, the project works directly with farmers through the application of soil amendments, practical field-based interventions, and data collection to support improved agricultural practices.

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The project also incorporates research activities aimed at generating evidence on soil conditions and crop performance, with the goal of informing better farming approaches.

A key objective of the initiative is to increase groundnut yields and improve farmers' incomes by addressing the underlying condition of the soil.

The project seeks to provide evidence that can guide future agricultural practices, programmes, and policies, particularly in relation to soil health and sustainable food production systems in The Gambia.

At the event, Ebrima Jarra, Executive Director Soil Solution, highlighted the challenges facing agriculture in The Gambia, describing the sector as labour-intensive, less profitable, and difficult for many, particularly young people.

"Our young people want agriculture which is less labour intensive but very much profitable," he said, stressing the need to move toward more precise and business-oriented farming practices.

Jarra pointed to soil degradation as a fundamental issue affecting productivity. He noted that many farming communities are dealing with sandy soils that are low in nutrients, as well as increasing soil acidity. According to him, these conditions contribute to declining productivity, rising food insecurity, and high food price volatility.

He explained that the SoilProfit Groundnut 1.0 Project focused on practical engagement with farmers, including the application of soil amendments, research, and data collection. The results, he said, show improvements in groundnut yields and increases in farmers' incomes.

The validation workshop, he added, is an opportunity to critically assess whether the methodology used is sound, the results are credible, and whether the findings can inform policies and programmes.

Babou Bah on behalf of the Cooperative Groundnut Farmers Association described the forum as a moment of reflection, learning, and decision-making.

He observed that groundnuts remain a key source of income, food security, and livelihood for rural households, but warned that soil degradation, rising input costs, and climate variability are affecting farmers.

"Our soils are becoming tired," he said, noting that declining yields are not due to lack of effort but because the land is losing its strength.

Bah said farmers who participated in the project observed improvements in soil conditions and crop performance and gained practical knowledge on managing inputs and soils more efficiently. However, he also highlighted ongoing challenges such as limited access to the programme, high input costs, and the need for stronger extension services.

He called for sustained investment and expansion of the initiative, stating that it should grow beyond a pilot into a broader national effort.

Also speaking at the event, James Gomez of Bayba Financial Services said financial institutions are willing to support agricultural initiatives that are structured and evidence-based.

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He noted that moving away from informal approaches to more clearly defined farming practices would make it easier for farmers to access financing.

Abdourahman Jobe, board chairperson of The Soil Solution, outlined the importance of soil as a foundation for agriculture and life.

He noted that soil supports plant growth, stores and filters water, and contributes to managing climate-related challenges.

He warned that soil degradation, largely caused by unsuitable agricultural practices, reduces productivity and affects biodiversity. He also stressed that soil is not renewable within a short time frame, noting that it can take thousands of years for small amounts to form.

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