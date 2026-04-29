Gambia: Gff Hands Over Vehicle to FIFA Talent Development Coach Spencer

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) yesterday officially handed over a utility vehicle to the FIFA Talent Development Coach, Michael Spencer, who has been appointed to lead the prestigious GFF-FIFA Talent Academy in The Gambia.

The handing over ceremony, which took place at the Federation's headquarters, was presided over by the GFF First Vice President, Bakary K. Jammeh, who deputised for the GFF President.

The GFF-FIFA Talent Academy is a revolutionary initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing the next generation of Gambian football stars.

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The Gambia's application for the establishment of this Academy is among the fastest to be approved by FIFA globally, a testament to the high level of respect, trust and confidence the world governing body has in the current GFF leadership and its strategic vision.

As part of the operational framework of the Academy, the head coach is required to be provided with an official vehicle for mobility and logistical coordination.

In a proactive move to ensure the immediate and smooth commencement of the Academy's activities, the GFF Executive Committee made the decision to pre-finance the purchase of the vehicle, ensuring that Spencer is fully equipped to carry out his duties across the country without delay.

Speaking at the handover, First VP Bakary K. Jammeh emphasized the significance of this moment:

"This Academy is the backbone of our future national teams.

By ensuring our FIFA partner-coach has everything he needs from day one, we are sending a clear signal of our commitment to excellence and professional standards in Gambian football."

The GFF-FIFA Talent Academy is expected to serve as the premier elite training environment for youth players, integrating world-class coaching methodologies provided by Mr. Spencer with the local talent pool that has seen The Gambia rise in international football standings in recent years.

Source: GFF Media

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