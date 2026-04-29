Gambia: Sjag Appoints Abdoulie Cham As Sports Content Creators Commission Chair

President of the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG) under the leadership Omar Jarju has appointed Abdoulie Cham as the chairman of the association's newly launched Sports Content Creators Commission.

Cham, a Japan-based Gambian sports content creator, is well-known for his popular online sports channel, Jollof Football Bantaba.

As chairman, Cham is tasked to lead the commission to improve professionalism, skills and ethical standards among online sports content creators in the country.

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This new body is part of a broader effort by the SJAG executive to modernize Gambian sports journalism by integrating digital content creators and online media.

Speaking shortly after his appointment as chairman of Content Creators Commission, Abdoulie Cham, stated that he was happy to be appointed as chairman of the SJAG Sports Content Creators Commission.

He expressed readiness to serve with dedication and work alongside fellow creators to promote professionalism, creativity and growth in Gambian sports media.

He thanked the President of SJAG Omar Jarju and his executive committee for their trust and confidence in him.

"This role comes with great responsibility and I do not take it lightly," he said. "I remain committed to contribute positively and help raise standards within the industry."

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