Gambia: Gamtub Admits Justice for All Union, Demands Urgent Transport Sector Reforms

The Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB) has unanimously approved the affiliation of the Justice for All Union, marking a significant expansion of its influence and a stronger push for workers' rights across key sectors. The decision, taken at a leadership meeting at the Trade Union House, reinforces GAMTUB's growing role as the central platform for labour advocacy in The Gambia.

GAMTUB Chairman Kebba Masaneh Ceesay called the move a crucial action to unify workers and push for reforms.The Justice for All Union, with a strong presence in the transport sector, joins at a time of increasing concern over working conditions affecting commercial drivers, transport owners, and transit workers.

Speaking for the Union, Transport Director Muhammed Drammeh highlighted urgent priorities, including access to social protection, life insurance cover for Drivers ,formal employment contracts, provision of Garages, passengers' satisfaction and an end to harassment and extortion within the sector. He stressed that transport workers must be treated with dignity and fairness, while calling for stronger protections for forwarding agents and respect for the rights of vehicle owners.

GAMTUB warned that these challenges reflect systemic failures requiring immediate government action and called for equal treatment and recognition of all unions within the transport sub-sector. "This is about real change, not symbolism," the Bureau stated, signalling a more assertive phase in its campaign for decent work, social justice, and economic fairness.

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