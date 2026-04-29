Namibia: Flynamibia Pushes Back On Fare Ultimatum

A looming government ultimatum to regulate domestic airfares has drawn a firm response from domestic operator, FlyNamibia.

The regional and domestic airline argues that the economics of aviation lie at the heart of Namibia's high airfare.

The privately-owned carrier moved quickly last week to defend its pricing model after works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi issued a blunt six-month ultimatum to locally operating airlines to slash fares or face state intervention.

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However, FlyNamibia is adamant that any fiscal room to manoeuvre is far tighter than policymakers suggest.

At the core of the airline's argument is that roughly 67% of its operating costs are price-driven and effectively beyond its control.

In industry terms, that makes FlyNamibia a "price taker" on the majority of its inputs, leaving limited scope to aggressively cut fares without undermining its financial viability.

The single largest cost component in aviation, fuel, sits at the centre of the dispute.

FlyNamibia points to structural constraints in Namibia's domestic aviation market, where both Eros and Ondangwa airports rely on a single fuel supplier.

That lack of competition, the airline argues, creates a de facto monopoly environment with no pricing pressure.

This situation, the airline stated, has been exacerbated by recent spikes in global oil prices.

"Fuel prices have increased significantly in the past month alone," the airline noted.

It added that geopolitical instability, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, continues to ripple through global supply chains and drive price volatility.

For an airline already operating on thin margins, these fluctuations are not easily absorbed.

Instead, they filter directly into ticket pricing, alongside a raft of additional costs.

FlyNamibia also highlighted that the final ticket price paid by passengers is not solely a reflection of airline margins but rather incorporates a complex mix of airport charges, regulatory fees, taxes and levies that all contribute to the final cost.

The airline elaborated that this layered pricing structure complicates the narrative that airlines alone are responsible for high fares. Beyond the cost pressures, FlyNamibia has reiterated demand dynamics, noting that Namibia's relatively small domestic market limits economies of scale, keeping per-passenger costs elevated.

"Airfares are fundamentally a function of supply and demand," the airline stated.

It added that, "as demand for seats increases, the cost per passenger can decrease, creating an opportunity for lower fares over time".

In a notable shift, FlyNamibia revealed it has been engaging the government to actively support demand by taking up more seats, as well as to effectively use state travel to help stabilise load factors and reduce per-seat costs.

The proposal underscores a broader Namibian industry reality that fuller planes translate into lower average costs, while underutilised capacity pushes prices higher.

FlyNamibia's defence comes amid escalating rhetoric from Nekundi, who has publicly condemned domestic fares as "unsustainable and unjustifiable".

The minister's criticism was sharpened by a widely cited example of a one-way flight to Ondangwa priced above N$9 000, compared with significantly cheaper regional routes such as flights to Cape Town or Johannesburg.

"It cannot be that a domestic flight costs more than a regional flight," Nekundi said.

He cautioned airlines that failure to act would trigger regulatory intervention similar to fare controls in the taxi industry.

Meanwhile, FlyNamibia emphasised that it operates without government subsidies, relying entirely on internal funding, which is a critical distinction in an industry where many global carriers depend on state support.

This self-funded model, while demonstrating independence, also leaves the airline more exposed to cost shocks and market fluctuations.

Despite these pressures, FlyNamibia stated that, besides taxes and fees paid to the government, it continues playing a significant economic role, supporting more than 500 jobs and investing in local skills development through pilot training, engineering programmes and graduate initiatives.

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Aviation strategy

Moreover, government plans to invest heavily in aviation infrastructure, expanding capacity at Hosea Kutako International Airport and positioning the country as a regional logistics hub within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The government has also aligned itself with the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), which aims to liberalise skies across the continent.

Industry insiders have cautioned that heavy-handed regulation could distort pricing structures, discourage investment, and ultimately reduce route viability, particularly in a small market like Namibia.

Nekundi's six-month deadline now places airlines in a difficult bind: either cut fares in a high-cost environment or risk regulatory intervention that could reshape the industry.

FlyNamibia insists it remains committed to making air travel more affordable, but within the constraints of economic reality.

For now, the impending standoff between the government and the aviation sector will test whether the two can find common ground between affordability and sustainability.