Liberia: S/L Minister Urges Regional Ownership Over African Health Future

Freetown, Sierra Leone, April 28, 2026: Sierra Leone's Chief Minister, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, has called for West Africa to take full ownership of its health future, urging ECOWAS Health Ministers to embrace data-driven innovation as the foundation for transforming healthcare systems across the region.

Delivering a keynote address at the opening of the 27th Ordinary Session of Health Ministers of the West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), Dr. Sengeh challenged regional leaders to rethink approaches to health delivery and build systems rooted in African realities, powered by technology, and guided by evidence.

He emphasized that West Africa stands at a defining moment, when it must move beyond dependence on imported health models and develop homegrown, context-specific solutions capable of addressing persistent challenges, such as maternal, neonatal, and child mortality.

According to him, investment in Health is one of the most consequential investments that any responsible Government would make as a Central pillar of its country's developmental agenda, as it would save citizens from preventable deaths, among others.

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"We must prioritize our people by making the right investments in Health," he stressed

At the heart of his address was the introduction of the Freetown Charter, a bold structuring innovation designed to reshape health governance across the region.

The Charter promotes the integration of digital technologies, real-time data systems, and artificial intelligence into national and regional health strategies.

According to Dr. Sengeh, the goal of the Freetown Charter is to improve decision-making, strengthen health system accountability, and enable early detection and response mechanisms that can save lives more efficiently and effectively.

The initiative under the Freetown Charter signals a deliberate shift toward co- created solutions designed by Africans, for Africans, and aligned with the specific needs of communities across ECOWAS member states.

Dr. Sengeh's message resonated as both a challenge and an inspiration to fellow ministers: that West Africa possesses the talent, innovation, and capacity to lead the way in global health transformation.

He stressed that digital health systems and artificial intelligence should not be viewed as distant concepts, but as practical tools that can revolutionize how health services are delivered, monitored, and improved across the region.

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As discussions continue at the summit, the Freetown Charter is expected to serve as a catalyst for deeper regional collaboration, encouraging ECOWAS states to align on shared digital health strategies and invest in scalable, sustainable innovations.

The Chief Minister's address has set a bold tone, one that reframes West Africa not as a recipient of global health solutions, but as a potential leader in shaping the future of healthcare worldwide.