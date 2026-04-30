Sudan: Health Minister Urges Vaccination Take-Up As Dengue, Malaria Spread Across Sudan

Khartoum / River Nile State / Darfur / Kordofan — Cases of dengue, malaria, meningitis, and hepatitis continue to be reported across Sudan, with perceived successes in one region offset by setbacks in others. The Federal Ministry of Health revealed a drop in the rate of dengue fever infection in most states, with the exception of River Nile state, which is witnessing an increase in cases. Malaria infections increased after a decrease in 12 states, including Khartoum, El Gezira, Northern, and River Nile.

The Ministry of Health in River Nile state says that the cumulative number of dengue fever cases has risen to 6,813, including 15 deaths.

The federal ministry confirms that seven cases of meningitis were reported in Khartoum and El Gezira, while cases of hepatitis were reported in El Gezira and Ed Damazin.

According to the surveillance and information report, during a meeting of the Federal Emergency Operations Centre in Khartoum on Tuesday, the country recorded seven cases of meningitis without any deaths in the states of Khartoum and El Gezira, during the week of April 18 to 25.

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However, El Gezira and Blue Nile are still recording cases of hepatitis E, with the cumulative number reaching 129 cases.

The Federal Minister of Health, Prof Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, directed the development of mechanisms to combat dengue fever, calling on health promotion departments to utilise immunisation campaigns, including the current campaign to respond to the polio epidemic, in delivering awareness messages to citizens about combating dengue fever, and the importance of community participation in this.

Regarding hepatitis E, the minister stressed the need for further interventions, praising the role of the Emergency Operations Centre meetings.

Displacement

The report noted the displacement of 58,577 families from some states to other states, including North Darfur, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile and White Nile, while the influx of refugees to the states of El Gedaref, White Nile, Kassala, and South Kordofan continued, amid irregular activities of organisations in White Nile, considering that the continued influx of displaced persons from the Kordofan and Darfur regions represents a major challenge.

While the quarantine report confirmed that the cumulative number of voluntary and forced returnees from Egypt reached 124,426 people, with preparations for the heatstroke waves that coincide with the return, as well as for the Hajj (Musim pilgimage to Macca) season of Muslim year 1447 AH, announcing the start of vaccination of those selected for Hajj against meningitis, influenza and yellow fever, after receiving the vaccines.

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Measles

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, health authorities in South Darfur have reported a rise in measles cases, with 9,025 infections and 105 deaths recorded. The state's Ministry of Health said 125 new cases were registered on Sunday across several localities, including Nyala North, Nyala South, Belil, Kas, Mershing, Wad El Fursan, Kabam, Nitiga, and Tals.