Nigeria: IGP Orders Dismissal, Prosecution of Police Officers Over Delta Extra-Judicial Killing

The inspector-general of police, IGP Olutunji Disu, has ordered the immediate disciplinary action against officers of the Nigeria Police Force involved in the fatal shooting incident in Effurun, Delta State, which led to the death of a civilian, Mene Ogidi.

The IGP gave the order during a press briefing at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, where he described the incident as "criminal, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," stressing that it did not reflect the standards or values of the Nigeria Police Force.

IGP Disu noted that the officer at the centre of the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuhu Usman, acted in gross violation of established procedures and Force Order 247 governing the use of firearms.

According to him, "Let me be clear: this action was criminal, it was unprofessional, and it has no place in the Nigeria Police Force."

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He explained that upon receipt of the report, he ordered the immediate transfer of all officers involved from the Delta State Command to Force Headquarters in Abuja, where they were subjected to internal disciplinary processes without delay.

The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), alongside the Orderly Room Tribunal, subsequently investigated the matter, with the proceedings confirming violations of operational procedures and unlawful conduct.

The IGP disclosed that both the FDC and the tribunal recommended the dismissal of ASP Usman and other implicated officers from the Force, in addition to criminal prosecution for unlawful homicide.