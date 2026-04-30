Nigeria: Senate Probes Adamawa Attacks, Orders Relief for Displaced Residents

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday resolved to investigate renewed attacks in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State and directed the provision of immediate relief for displaced communities.

The decision followed a motion sponsored by Binos Dauda Yaroe, who raised alarm over coordinated assaults on Kwa, Gyakan, Rigange, Waduku and Tchobo communities. He said gunmen on motorcycles reportedly "unleashed terror on defenseless residents."

Yaroe expressed concern that the violence persists despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew and the deployment of security personnel in the affected areas.

Following deliberations, the Senate mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence to investigate the situation with a view to ending the attacks and restoring stability.

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Lawmakers also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the violence. The chamber observed a minute's silence in honour of victims.

Contributing to the debate, Amos Yohanna described the situation as "very, very sad," noting that the crisis has persisted for years.

"I am fully aware of the efforts of the state government to bring peace to that area, but it has refused to go away over the years," he said.

Yohanna urged the National Assembly to "work with the state government to continue with the peace effort," while also calling on security agencies to intensify their response.

All three prayers of the motion were unanimously adopted during plenary presided over by Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau.