Gambia: Labour Leaders Warn On Wages and Conditions Ahead of May Day

Labour leaders in The Gambia have called for urgent action to improve wages and working conditions, warning that many workers are struggling to cope with rising living costs and weak social protections.

The president of the Federation of Labour Unions of The Gambia (FLUG), Omar Ceesay, said the country's workforce continues to face serious challenges, as preparations gather pace for International Workers' Day.

"May Day is a significant occasion for workers worldwide, including here in The Gambia. It is a day dedicated to recognizing the contributions, sacrifices, and achievements of the labor force," he said. "It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles to secure fair wages, better working conditions, social protection, and fundamental rights."

Observed annually on 1 May, the day is marked in The Gambia as a public holiday combining celebration with advocacy, as trade unions press their demands and reflect on progress made.

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Ceesay pointed to low pay and the rising cost of living as among the most pressing concerns facing workers, alongside job insecurity and limited access to social protection.

"Workers in The Gambia face serious challenges, most notably low wages and a high cost of living. There is also limited job security and a lack of adequate social protection systems," he said.

He highlighted the situation of workers in the informal sector, many of whom operate without contracts, health insurance or pensions, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. Concerns were also raised about workplace safety, delayed salaries and unpaid overtime, as well as limited opportunities for career development.

As head of the country's main labour federation, Ceesay said FLUG would continue to push for reforms through engagement with government and employers.

"Our primary role is to advocate for the rights and welfare of workers. We engage with the government and stakeholders to promote fair labor policies," he said.

He urged authorities to ratify and fully implement international labour standards, while stressing the importance of educating workers about their rights and strengthening unity among unions.

Ceesay also framed worker welfare as central to national development, calling on both public and private sector leaders to act.

"Our message is simple: workers are the backbone of national development. We urge the government and employers to prioritize welfare by ensuring fair wages, safe environments, and full respect for labor laws. Investing in workers is investing in the future of our country."

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In a message to workers, he added: "To all workers, I say remain united and committed. Know your rights and stand together. May Day is your day, use it to celebrate your contributions and renew the call for dignity, fairness, and justice in the workplace."