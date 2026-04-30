Ghana: Minority Calls for Action Over Xenophobic Attacks On Ghanaians in South Africa

The Minority Caucus on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee has called for urgent and decisive action following recent xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians living in South Africa.

In a statement issued in Accra on April 29, the caucus expressed concern about what it described as a growing pattern of violence against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, in areas such as KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and Gauteng.

The group noted that Ghanaian-owned businesses have been attacked, while some individuals have been harassed and assaulted. It added that, in certain cases, victims have also been denied access to essential services.

According to the statement, claims that foreign nationals are responsible for crime and economic hardship are unfounded and should be rejected.

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The caucus referred to the widely circulated assault of a Ghanaian, Emmanuel Asamoah, as an example of the severity of the situation. It also raised concern about reports that some incidents occurred in the presence of law enforcement officers without effective intervention.

The Minority acknowledged steps taken by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, including his engagement with South African authorities and efforts to provide consular support to affected Ghanaians.

It noted the public condemnation of the attacks by President Cyril Ramaphosa, describing these as necessary but not sufficient.

The caucus called on the South African government to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible and to hold security agencies accountable where they fail to act.

It urged authorities to take practical steps to protect foreign nationals across the country.

On the part of Ghana, the Minority urged the government to adopt a stronger and more structured response.

It called for direct engagement between President John Dramani Mahama and President Ramaphosa to secure firm commitments on the safety of Ghanaians.

The statement further recommended increased consular support for citizens in affected areas and called for the issue to be escalated to the African Union for an urgent inquiry into recurring xenophobic attacks.

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It urged the government to work with regional partners within ECOWAS to present a unified response.

The Minority suggested that Ghana should seek assurances from South Africa, including confirmed arrests, clear prosecution processes and a plan to protect foreign nationals.

It added that compensation should be considered for victims who have suffered losses.

The statement, signed by the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, urged Ghanaians in South Africa to remain cautious and maintain contact with the Ghana High Commission.

It stressed that Ghana must act firmly to protect its citizens and uphold the principles of cooperation and solidarity among African countries.

By: Jacob Aggrey