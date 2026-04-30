Ghana to Earn $10.5 Million for 2026 World Cup Qualification - Sports Minister Reveals

Ghana is set to receive $10.5 million for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has disclosed.

He said the amount will be paid by FIFA to support the participation of the Ghana national football team in the tournament.

Speaking in an interview with OB of Asempa FM, on Tuesday, April 28, the minister explained that $1.5 million of the total amount is meant for preparation, while the remaining $9 million is allocated for participation.

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He added that the figure could increase to between $14 million and $50 million if Ghana progresses to the later stages of the competition.

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Mr. Adams revealed that the overall budget for the tournament is expected to be less than $13 million.

According to him, the cost may reduce further as plans are underway to cut down on some backroom staff.

He stressed that the government is committed to transparency and will keep the public informed about how the funds are used.

"2022 Qatar budget was more than now. So, it should tell you something," he said.

The minister further noted that FIFA will cover the costs of 26 players and between seven and 10 officials, including expenses such as flights and feeding.

He said the $10.5 million will go into appearance fees, player bonuses, friendly matches, and other related expenses as the team prepares for the tournament.

By: Jacob Aggrey