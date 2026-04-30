Nigeria: Lagos Airport Worker Returns Lost Purse With $1,700, Passports

A staff member at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, has returned a lost purse containing $1,700, international passports and other valuables to its rightful owner.

The staff, Frank Omorojie, a casual worker in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)'s Environment Department, found the purse at the departure hall of Terminal 2 on Wednesday, near the Rwanda Air check-in counter.

The purse contained $1,700 in cash, a British passport, a Nigerian passport, and a credit card, items considered critical for any traveller.

Rather than keeping the items, Omorojie promptly handed them over to Aviation Security (AVSEC) officials in line with standard procedure. The items were subsequently documented and transferred to the Customer Service Department, which made an urgent public announcement.

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Within minutes, a female Nigerian passenger, who had earlier feared the worst, was identified and reunited with her belongings intact.

Speaking on the incident, Omorojie downplayed his actions, stating simply, "I just did what was right."

His conduct has drawn commendation from colleagues and airport authorities, who described the act as a reflection of professionalism and ethical standards within the aviation sector.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) continues to emphasise the importance of integrity and customer service, noting that such actions reinforce confidence in Nigeria's aviation system and align with global best practices.