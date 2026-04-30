Nigeria: Unicef Urges Stakeholders to Address Rising Out-of-School Children in Kano

The United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) has urged education stakeholders in Kano State to renew their commitment towards reducing the rising number of out-of-school children in the state.

This call was made on Wednesday during a one-day stakeholders' consultation on the Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP), organised by UNICEF with funding support from the European Union.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF Chief of Field Services, Judith Leveillee, said the consultation was critical in addressing the persistent challenges hindering access to basic education, particularly among vulnerable children affected by poverty, disability, gender disparity and socio-cultural barriers.

She commended the Kano State Government for its sustained commitment to promoting inclusive and quality education, noting that the partnership between UNICEF and the state remains vital in tackling the out-of-school children crisis.

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Leveillee explained that the ABEP initiative is designed to provide accelerated learning opportunities for over-age and out-of-school children, enabling them to acquire foundational literacy and numeracy skills and transition into formal education, vocational training or other learning pathways.

According to her, the success of the programme will depend on strong collaboration among government institutions, civil society organisations, communities and development partners.

"We call on all stakeholders to renew their commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children in Kano State and improving learning outcomes for those already enrolled," she said.

She added that UNICEF would continue to support the state in strengthening early childhood education, enhancing teacher capacity, expanding non-formal education, and promoting safe and inclusive learning environments.

Declaring the workshop open, the Kano State Commissioner for Education, Dr Ali Makoda, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Baffa, expressed appreciation to UNICEF and other development partners for their continued support to the education sector.

He noted that such collaborations have contributed significantly to repositioning education in the state and assured that the government would sustain ongoing efforts to improve access and quality.

The ABEP is a three-years project being implemented in Kano, Jigawa and Sokoto states, with activities covering 10 local government areas in Kano. The programme aims to strengthen education governance and planning, expand access to inclusive learning, and enhance the quality of continuous education delivery.

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By 2027, the initiative is expected to increase the number of children benefiting from safe, inclusive and relevant learning and skills development opportunities across the benefiting states.