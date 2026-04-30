Nigeria: Gunmen Invade Ekiti Church, Kill Pastor, Kidnap Worshippers

The gunmen reportedly stormed the church located on the outskirts of the community during a crusade, killed the presiding pastor and abducted several worshippers.

Residents of Eda Oniyo Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State were thrown into confusion on Tuesday evening as gunmen invaded a church during an open-air crusade service.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who stormed the church located on the outskirts of the community while the crusade was ongoing, killed the presiding pastor and abducted several worshippers.

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Sources in the community disclosed that the gunmen, who were heavily armed, operated for several minutes before kidnapping an undisclosed number of worshipers into a nearby forest.

A source within the community, who spoke to journalists in confidence for fear of being victimised, said the gunmen invaded the crusade ground in large numbers and opened fire during the attack.

"This evening, some gunmen invaded a church around the outskirts of Eda Oniyo during a church programme. They abducted several worshippers, including elderly persons and children.

"They shot the pastor and took the worshippers into the forest. The attackers came in large numbers and were heavily armed," the source said.

Although the exact number of victims could not be confirmed at the time of filing this report, the incident has thrown the community into panic and fear.

Reacting to the development, a top government official and member of the state's security committee, who spoke under anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, confirmed the attack.

He said that security operatives had already been deployed to the area and were on the trail of the attackers, expressing confidence that the victims would be rescued unharmed.

"Yes, some worshippers were kidnapped in Eda Oniyo today, but security agencies are involved. The government has deployed security operatives to the area, and they are already on the trail of the attackers," the source said.

Police speak

The police in Ekiti confirmed the incident and that an investigation had commenced.

According to a statement by its spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, the police said the church members were holding their all-night prayers at about 22:30 hours on Monday when the gunmen, numbering about five, attacked them, fatally shot the pastor and abducted other worshippers.

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Mr Abutu also said that the Force, in collaboration with other security organisations, has started combing the bush to rescue the victims and apprehend the abductors.

"The Police, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, the Amotekun Corps, the Agro Marshal, the Vigilantes and the local hunters have commenced an aggressive bush combing operation and a serious manhunt on the perpetrators in order to ensure the rescue of the victims and the arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

"The Command CP calls for calm as necessary steps are currently being taken to salvage the situation and forestall recurrence, while imploring members of the public, especially religious leaders, to strictly adhere to the State Government's earlier directive that all gatherings especially late night gatherings should not be held without the knowledge of the Police for the purpose of providing adequate security before, during and after the events.

"Members of the public are charged to be security conscious, vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious person or group of persons found within their environments to the Police and other security agencies for necessary proactive actions, the statement said.