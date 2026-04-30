Madagascar: Former French Soldier Detained Over Alleged Madagascar Sabotage Plot

30 April 2026
allAfrica.com

A former French serviceman has been detained in Madagascar over an alleged plot to destabilise the country. The French national had been charged with multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy and plotting to sabotage infrastructure such as power lines and thermal plants.

Other accomplices, including a Malagasy army officer,  Colonel Patrick Rakotomamonjy , have also been charged for the alleged plot.  Authorities said the group had planned actions initially ⁠set for April 18.

Prosecutors say the plot, allegedly organised through a WhatsApp group, included plans for power cuts, inciting security forces, and mobilising unrest.

The arrests come amid ongoing political instability following youth-led protests last year, which helped topple the country's then-President Andry Rajoelina.

Madagascar is a former French colony that retains close political links to France and has had a history of instability in recent decades.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.