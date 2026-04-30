Nigeria: Workers' Day - Govt Declares Friday, Public Holiday

30 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Tunji-Ojo congratulated workers across the country on a peaceful 1 May Workers' Day celebration.

The Federal Government has declared Friday a public holiday to enable workers to celebrate International Workers' Day.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government.

This was contained in a statement by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Tunji-Ojo commended Nigerian workers for their hard work and dedication to national development, adding that their efforts remained essential to Nigeria's growth and prosperity.

The minister encouraged workers to embrace patriotism, productivity and dedication to service.

"These qualities are crucial for sustainable development," Mr Tunji-Ojo emphasised.

According to him, the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the welfare and security of all workers by creating a favourable environment for economic growth.

He encouraged workers to mark the day by reflecting on the importance of unity and hard work in nation-building.

Mr Tunji-Ojo congratulated workers across the country on a peaceful 1 May Workers' Day celebration.

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