Nigeria: Govt Declares Friday, May 1 Public Holiday

29 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has declared Friday a public holiday to celebrate this year's International Workers Day.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani said the minister congratulated workers across the country on this year's celebration.

"The Minister commended Nigerian workers for their hard work and dedication to national development. He noted that their efforts are essential for the nation's growth and prosperity.

"He encouraged workers to embrace patriotism, productivity, and dedication to their duties. These qualities are crucial for sustainable development.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to supporting the welfare and security of all workers and creating a favorable environment for economic growth.

"While wishing workers a happy celebration, the Minister urged all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding. He encouraged everyone to use this occasion to reflect on the importance of unity and hard work in building the nation", the statement added.

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