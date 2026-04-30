Nigeria: I Lost My Virginity At 16 to Beat My Dad's Record of Losing His At 17 - Ayo Kuti

Ayo Kuti, son of Nigerian music legend Femi Kuti, has sparked reactions online following controversial personal and family-related remarks made during a recent livestream.

During a recent livestream with Davreal, Ayo Kuti linked his decision to lose his virginity at the age of 16 to a conversation he claimed to have had with his father. He stated:

"The only reason I lost my virginity at 16 is because my dad told me that he lost his at 17 so I said okay I have to be number one in my family cos you have to know say e dey shake, e dey break. My dad is a bad boy"

He also made claims about his parents' sleeping arrangements, attributing it to health-related concerns involving sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

"My parents do not also sleep on the same bed because of STD's we don't do that in our house"

The comments quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions.

Femi Kuti has children from his ex-wife and also from his dancers.