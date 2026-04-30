Nigeria: No, Video Doesn't Show Workers Celebrating Removal of Nigeria's Former Finance Minister Wale Edun

No, video doesn't show workers celebrating removal of Nigeria's former finance minister Wale Edun

IN SHORT: A video is being shared on Facebook, with the claim that it shows workers celebrating Wale Edun's removal as Nigeria's finance minister. But the video is from December 2025 and shows contractors protesting unpaid debts, not celebrating Edun's exit.

Nigeria's president Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun as finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy on 21 April 2026. He was replaced by Taiwo Oyedele, former minister of state for finance. Edun had held the role since 2023.

Against this backdrop, screenshots from a video began circulating on social media, with the caption: "Workers open a condolence register to celebrate Wale Edun's removal as Minister of Finance. I will not be the only one to watch this."

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The images show a casket on plastic chairs and a framed photo of Edun. A clearer video, from which the screenshots appear to have been taken, shows people taking turns to write in a book while exaggerated wailing is heard in the background.

The same claim also appeared here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But does the video show people rejoicing at Edun's replacement? We checked.

Misleading context

A Google reverse image search revealed the video had been online since December 2025, months before Edun's removal. The original caption of the video read: "Indigenous Contractors storm the Federal Ministry of Finance with coffin, insist their entitlements must be paid now."

A further Google keyword search found news reports linking the video to a protest by federal government contractors over an alleged 500 billion naira unpaid project debt.

The protesters reportedly blocked the entrance of the finance ministry headquarters in Abuja for multiple days, demanding payments.

The context in which the video was filmed has been misrepresented. It shows contractors protesting unpaid debts in December 2025, not workers celebrating Edun's removal.

The claim is false and misleading.

More examples of this claim can be found here, here, here, here and here.