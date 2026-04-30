Nigeria: Enemies Want to Use Insecurity to Remove Me, I Won't Quit - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said attempts by his political opponents to use insecurity to force him out of office would not succeed, declaring that he would remain in office and seek a second term.

Tinubu, who described himself as "a very stubborn politician," spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday night while receiving stakeholders from Plateau State led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

"You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me. But I'm a very stubborn politician. I refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term," he said.

The President said the Federal Government would act once those who instigate or finance violence are identified.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If you identify and you know the name of troublemakers, agents or provocateurs who want to continue killing or instigate killing, let us know. We will use the instrument of office to deal with them," Tinubu said.

He stressed that security agencies would not hesitate to move against such persons once credible intelligence is provided, insisting that the cycle of violence must be broken.

Tinubu also endorsed a newly constituted peace committee involving former governors of Plateau State, directing them to work as a single body to review existing white papers on past conflicts and present consolidated recommendations.

"Call one another. Ignore the Governor's Committee if you have to, or incorporate them. Take that white paper, go through it among yourselves and agree to implement it.

"If the ones you have chosen before now are not working, you have to mix and amend membership. Forget those committees you mentioned to me; if it's not working, it's not working. Consider this group as the committee until we find a lasting solution," he said.