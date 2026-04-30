Nigeria: 2027 - ADC Will Be On Ballot, Mark Dismisses Fears of Exclusion

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has assured party members that the party will participate fully in the 2027 general elections, despite ongoing legal challenges.

Mark gave the assurance on Wednesday night after receiving a briefing from the party's legal team on a recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja affecting the party.

He dismissed concerns that the litigations could prevent the ADC from appearing on the ballot, expressing confidence that the party would prevail in court.

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"You do not have anything to be afraid of regarding all the litigation before the party," Mark said.

"I want to assure you that we shall triumph in all the cases, and we shall be on the ballot for every election.

"We are more than prepared for these cases and will do everything within the ambit of the law to surmount every situation," he added.

The former Senate President also pledged to provide leadership throughout the legal battle.

"In this legal struggle, though I am not a lawyer, I will lead from the front, and we shall surely triumph," he said.

Meanwhile, the party's legal team has commenced the process of appealing the judgment and has filed an application for a stay of execution.

Mark's reassurance comes at a critical time for the party as it intensifies preparations for the 2027 elections.

Party sources said earlier that the legal team had briefed Mark and other members of the leadership on the implications of the court ruling, as well as strategies for navigating the legal challenges ahead.

The development is expected to boost confidence among party members and reinforce the ADC's resolve to overcome internal and external hurdles ahead of the polls.