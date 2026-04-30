Nigeria: Court Affirms FCCPC's Powers to Probe Medical Negligence

The Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate complaints involving medical negligence.

Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the ruling on April 15 in a suit filed by Life Bridge Medical Diagnostic Centre Ltd, which had challenged the commission's jurisdiction over healthcare-related complaints.

The company argued that the FCCPC could not act without a prior agreement with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

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However, the court dismissed the claim, holding that the commission's powers are clearly defined under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

Justice Nwite ruled that healthcare services fall within the scope of consumer protection oversight, noting that the absence of a formal agreement with another regulator does not limit the FCCPC's statutory authority.

Reacting to the judgment, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman Tunji Bello said the decision reinforces consumer rights across all sectors, including healthcare.

He described it as a significant affirmation that consumers are entitled to protection and legal redress wherever services are provided for a fee.

Bello added that the ruling clarifies that professional regulation and consumer protection serve distinct but complementary roles.

He emphasised that the FCCPC does not replace sector regulators but ensures that service providers uphold fairness and legal standards in their dealings with consumers.