Africa: Tunji-Ojo Backs Hosting of All Africa Challenge Trophy in Abuja

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pledged full support for the successful hosting of the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) in Abuja, assuring stakeholders of the Federal Government's commitment to a smooth and secure tournament.

The minister gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by Lami Ahmed, President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, and members of her delegation to his office on Wednesday.

Tunji-Ojo commended the increasing participation of women in golf, describing them as strong contributors to national development and leadership. He also praised the leadership of LGAN, noting that managing such an association demands dedication, vision, and resilience.

He congratulated Nigeria for securing the hosting rights for the continental championship, describing it as a significant milestone. To facilitate a seamless experience for participants, the minister directed the Nigerian Immigration Service to establish a dedicated desk to coordinate arrivals and logistics in collaboration with LGAN officials.

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The minister further assured that adequate security arrangements would be put in place through inter-agency collaboration to guarantee the safety of participants and officials throughout the event. He emphasised that security remains the core mandate of his ministry and pledged the deployment of necessary personnel and logistics to ensure a successful championship.

Tunji-Ojo also reiterated his commitment to fostering partnerships and strengthening collaboration among relevant agencies to enhance the overall execution of the event.

Earlier, Ahmed disclosed that Nigeria would host the AACT from November 2 to 14 in Abuja, noting that the tournament is expected to attract participants from more than 30 African countries, thereby positioning the country as a hub for sports and diplomacy.

She outlined key areas where LGAN requires support, including visa facilitation, security, corporate partnerships, and inter-ministerial collaboration. Ahmed added that the local organising committee is implementing a N547 million operational framework to deliver the large-scale event.

She called for strategic partnerships to ensure a seamless, secure, and globally competitive championship, adding that the tournament aligns with national priorities on tourism, youth engagement, women's empowerment, and the projection of Nigeria's international image.

In the same vein, a former Vice President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Samuel Anyamele, has welcomed Nigeria's emergence as host of the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy, describing it as a significant opportunity for the country both in sports and broader national development.

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Anyamele noted that hosting a competition of such scale would greatly enhance Nigeria's standing as a destination for international sporting events.