Nigeria: TCL, NCDMB Back FGDC for 2026 World Corporate Golf Challenge

TCL Technology and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board have thrown their weight behind Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC) to ensure a successful 2026 World Corporate Golf Challenge, as more corporate organisations and individuals signal interest in participating in the upcoming edition.

Speaking on preparations for the tournament, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Golf, Remi Olukoya, said the growing partnerships are geared towards delivering a world-class experience that combines elite competition with corporate networking.

He noted that with TCL's involvement, the brand is poised to enhance golfers' experiences through its range of inverter air conditioners and cutting-edge display technologies, including QD-Mini LED and SQD-Mini LED innovations. In collaboration with Sims Nigeria Limited, he added, TCL aims to go beyond product sales by helping individuals create better living experiences through golf.

Olukoya also listed key sponsors and participating organisations, including Banwo & Ighodalo, the NCDMB, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Pepsi, Jotun, Globus Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, and Davisther Insurance Brokers.

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"With the partnership, WCGC has become a must play for discerning golfers. From all indications, the 2026 WCGC is shaping up to be a major event for the Nigerian corporate community, especially with TCL, NCDMB, and NSITF leading a heavy-hitting list of sponsors.

The 2026 WCGC is positioning itself as a premier networking hub for all," Olukoya said.

He added that the tournament has been redesigned to deepen on-the-green networking opportunities, while promising participants an engaging mix of golf, relaxation, and entertainment.

This year's edition of the WCGC will take place at the Golf Section of the Ikoyi Club 1938 from May 29 to 31, while the world finals are scheduled to hold at the Beijing Qinghe Bay Golf Country Club from October 19 to 23, 2026.