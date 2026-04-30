Ghana: Illegal Structures On Waterways to Go - - Minister

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has warned that the government will be ruthless in dealing with persons who encroach on wetlands and other waterways.

He noted that, in the coming days, the government would not hesitate to demolish illegal structures erected on such lands and surcharge offenders for the cost of demolition.

"We will not allow a few individuals to endanger the lives of others. Those building in waterways must stop immediately or be ready to face the consequences," he cautioned.

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Mr Adjei gave the warning on Tuesday when he led officials from the ministry on an inspection tour of flood-prone areas at the Mallam Junction Ramsar site in Accra.

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The visit revealed worrying developments, as encroachers had demarcated portions of the protected wetland with bamboo sticks, apparently preparing the land for construction.

Heaps of refuse were also seen dumped in sections of the waterway, obstructing the free flow of water and heightening the risk of flooding.

At the time of the visit, however, no encroachers were on site.

Addressing the media after the inspection, Mr Adjei expressed concern over persistent encroachment on Ramsar sites across the country, despite repeated government warnings aimed at safeguarding such areas and preventing perennial flooding.

He disclosed that similar inspections would soon be carried out at other Ramsar sites nationwide to enforce compliance with environmental regulations.

Offenders, he emphasised, would not only lose their structures but would also bear the full cost of demolition.

The Minister further warned that local authorities who unlawfully approve developments on Ramsar lands would be identified and sanctioned in accordance with the law.

"We are going to fish out those granting permits for these unlawful developments, and the law will deal with them," he stated, adding that preserving natural waterways was critical to preventing flooding and safeguarding lives and property.

Mr Adjei noted that ongoing government interventions, including the dredging of major waterways in Accra under a directive from President John Dramani Mahama, had begun yielding positive results, as recent rains had not led to flooding in previously affected areas.

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He commended engineers and stakeholders involved in the restoration works at the Mallam Ramsar site, but stressed that sustained adherence to environmental regulations remained critical to preventing future disasters.

Mr Adjei urged the public to act responsibly by refraining from building in waterways, warning that such practices often result in avoidable loss of lives and property.

The inspection tour also took the minister and his team to the Kaneshie First Light area, where construction of storm drains is ongoing around Accra Academy and the old Central University campus.

Briefing the minister, a consultant working on drainage systems under the Greater Accra Resilience and Integrated Development (GARID) project said construction had progressed from about 10 per cent over two years ago to 30 per cent currently.

According to the consultant, the main outstanding work is bridge construction, with completion expected within six months, all things being equal.

Mr Adjei commended the contractors for keeping to schedule and urged them to accelerate progress.

"Let's keep up the pace and even work ahead of time. If we have given ourselves six months, let us strive to beat that timeline," he said.

BY NELLY QUARCOOPOME

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