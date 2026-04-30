Ghana: Reparative Justice Not About Money - Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has dismissed claims that the growing call for reparative justice for the transatlantic slave trade is driven by financial interests, particularly among African leaders.

According to him, the initiative is about healing, accountability and restoring the dignity of people of African descent.

Addressing a briefing session with the diplomatic corps, Mr Ablakwa emphasised that the campaign is not about monetary compensation for African leaders or governments, but about confronting historical injustices and addressing their enduring legacy.

The session followed the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations, supported by 123 member states. The resolution has drawn global attention to the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

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"This is not about money. It is about healing, closure and justice," he stated, rejecting suggestions that African countries were seeking financial gain through the process.

He explained that the push for reparatory justice seeks formal apologies, restitution of cultural artefacts, and recognition of the lasting psychological and structural effects of slavery.

Responding to concerns raised by the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Ablakwa noted that the resolution does not seek to rank historical atrocities but rather highlights the scale, duration and enduring impact of slavery, which spanned more than 300 years and affected over 12.5 million Africans.

He pointed out that while other historical injustices, including the Holocaust and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, have received reparatory attention, people of African descent have largely not benefited from similar processes.

The Minister also rejected arguments that slavery-era practices were justified because they were legal at the time, stressing that legality does not equate to morality.

"Unjust laws, including those that underpinned apartheid, cannot be defended simply because they were enacted," he said.

Mr Ablakwa commended countries and institutions that have acknowledged their roles in slavery and taken steps toward restitution, describing such actions as vital for reconciliation and trust-building.

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He reiterated that Ghana would continue to pursue its development agenda independently and is not relying on reparatory support.

He urged the international community to approach the issue with fairness and consistency, stressing that the campaign is rooted in historical truth and aimed at building a more just and equitable world.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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