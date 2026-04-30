Ghana: Police Deny Reports of Suspects Escaping Custody in Gyamfi Murder Case

30 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Western Central Regional Police Command has denied media reports alleging that suspects, linked to the murder of the father in law of Sammy Gyamfi, had escaped from lawful custody, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The command said the publication, which had been circulating in sections of the media, should be disregarded by the public as the suspects remained in custody.

A statement signed by Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Beatrice Turkson, clarified that the accused persons had been duly processed through court and remanded into prison custody.

It said the suspects, Kojo Amponsah, also known as Kamakazie, Emmanuel Appiah, alias Taller, and Tanko Bashiru, alias TK, were currently being held at the Tarkwa Local Prison and were expected to reappear before the court on May 7, 2026.

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The statement recalled that the three suspects were arrested on February 22 and 26, 2026, through intelligence led operations at various hideouts in Kumasi in connection with the murder of Mr Andrews Amankwah at Owhim Tigo Junction, as well as a series of suspected car theft cases, including incidents reported in Tarkwa.

According to the command, a team from the Regional Police Headquarters visited the Tarkwa Local Prison on April 27, 2026, and confirmed that all the accused persons were still in custody.

It cautioned individuals against creating and spreading false information capable of causing fear, panic or undermining public confidence, stressing that such acts could lead to arrest and prosecution under the laws of the country.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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