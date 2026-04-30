Nigeria: Fed Cup - States Unveil Teams for Men's, Women's Competitions

States across Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have submitted their representative teams for the men's and women's categories of this year's President Federation Cup, setting the stage for one of the country's biggest domestic football tournaments.

In the women's category, several top clubs and emerging sides will represent their states. Abia will be represented by Ahudiyannem Queens and Abia Angels, while Akwa Ibom has Ibom Angels and Solo Wonders.

Bayelsa, one of the traditional powerhouses in women's football, will parade Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa Princesses, while Delta features Delta Queens and Royal Queens. Edo will be represented by Edo Queens and Fortress Ladies, and Rivers will field Rivers Angels alongside Osklean FC.

Other notable teams include Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun), Sunshine Queens and Onimarg FC (Ondo), Osun Babes (Osun), and Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa). Lagos will present FC Robo Queens and Ghetto Tiger Ladies, while Enugu will feature Rangers Women and Zorha Queens.

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Plateau State has Mighty Jets Mata and Plateau United Queens, while Oyo will be represented by Pacesetter Queens and Dragon Fury Ladies. Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kogi, and Kwara will also have teams competing, alongside the FCT's Naija Ratels and NAF FC.

In the men's category, defending champions and grassroots teams alike are set to compete for honours.

Abia will be represented by Enyimba FC and Ahudiyannem FC, while Lagos features Ikorodu City and G12 FC. Rivers will parade Rivers United and Wilbros FC, and Kano will field Barau FC and Bichi First.

Other strong contenders include Bendel Insurance and Westgate FC (Edo), Rangers International and Ingas FC (Enugu), and Lobi Stars alongside Flight FC (Benue).

Delta has Sapele Lions and Warri Wolves, while Plateau fields Plateau United and Mighty Jets. Kwara United and Gaa Akanbi will represent Kwara, and Nasarawa United teams up with FC Basira.

In the northern region, teams such as Wikki Tourists (Bauchi), El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno), Gombe United (Gombe), and Katsina United will be in action, alongside their respective feeder or academy sides.

The FCT will be represented by Sporting Supreme U19 and Sporting Supreme FC, while Ogun presents Beyond Limits Academy and Stormers FC.

Other participating states include Niger, Kebbi, Kogi, Osun, Ondo, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, and Adamawa, each fielding two teams to compete in the nationwide tournament.

The President Federation Cup, Nigeria's oldest domestic football competition, continues to provide a platform for both elite and grassroots teams to compete on a national stage.