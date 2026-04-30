Nigeria: CAF- Wafu B Workshop Ends, Boosts Women's Football Dev't

The three-day CAF-WAFU B Women Football Administrators Workshop has concluded in Abuja, with participants praising the programme for its depth, relevance, and potential to transform the women's game across the region.

Speaking on behalf of attendees, Aisha Falode, a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, described the workshop as both insightful and impactful. She commended the West African Football Union Zone B and the Confederation of African Football for organising the event, noting that it offered new strategies and approaches to developing women's football.

Falode also highlighted WAFU-B's growing influence, describing it as a dominant force in women's football on the African continent.

Representing the host federation, NFF Deputy General Secretary, Emmanuel Ikpeme, expressed optimism that participants would return to their respective countries equipped to drive meaningful progress in the women's game. He stood in for NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, who were in Canada for the FIFA Congress.

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WAFU-B Executive Director, Philippe Tchere, commended the NFF for hosting the workshop successfully and also acknowledged CAF, facilitators, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the programme's success.

The workshop featured sessions led by experienced facilitators, including former Nigeria international Precious Dede, now WAFU-B Football Development Manager, alongside CAF instructors Jules McGeever from England and Thuba Sibanda from Zimbabwe.

Also in attendance were key stakeholders such as CAF Head of Women's Football Goshime Meskerem, President of the WAFU-B Women's Football Commission Amina Amani, NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire, NFF Director of Competitions Ruth David, CAF Football Development Officer Yousra Oukhouya, and members of the WAFU-B secretariat.