Mali: Algeria Reiterates Support for Mali's Territorial Integrity

Algerian senior minister/minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, has reiterated his country's unwavering support for the unity of Mali's territory, its people, and institutions, as well as the categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism.

Attaf stated this in a statement to the press regarding developments in the Republic of Mali.

Following an audience granted in Algiers to the minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, who is on an official visit to Algeria, Attaf reaffirmed the country's clear and unwavering position.

He emphasised the country's support for the unity of the Malian territory, its people, and institutions.

Reaffirming Algeria's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, Attaf stressed that terrorism cannot be justified or tolerated regardless of its motives or causes.

He noted that this stance is shaped by Algeria's own bitter experience with the scourge.

Attaf also called for "trengthening national unity within the sister country of Mali."

He described it as the best deterrent against terrorism and the shield that can truly be relied upon to combat this scourge with the necessary effectiveness.