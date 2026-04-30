Nigeria: Forum to Buy APC Senatorial Form for Gov Buni

The North-East Elders and Youths Forum plans to buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, ahead of the 2027 senatorial elections for Yobe East senatorial seat.

The decision was reached during the forum's executive council meeting held in Bauchi yesterday, with the participants drawn from the six states of the North-East region.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the group's national chairman, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, said that members of the forum had collectively contributed funds to procure the nomination forms today.

He said the gesture was in recognition of Governor Buni's contributions to Yobe State, the North-East region, and Nigeria at large, as well as his commitment to democratic governance.

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Magaji described Buni as a dynamic, exemplary, and detribalised leader who possesses the courage to speak truth to power and effectively check the excesses of the executive.

"At this stage of Nigeria's political development, the country needs leaders like Mai Mala Buni in the Senate, individuals who are principled, courageous, and committed to the people," he said.

According to him, the forum believes Buni has the capacity to represent not only Yobe East but the entire North-East region, citing his inclusive leadership style and accessibility.

"We are convinced that if elected, he will remain accessible to the people and provide a platform for their voices to be heard. Democracy thrives on leaders with integrity and commitment, and he embodies these qualities," Magaji added.

The chairman further praised Buni's tenure as governor, noting that he restored peace, improved development, and renewed hope among citizens across various sectors.

He also commended Buni's role in stabilising and uniting the APC, saying his leadership fostered cohesion, understanding, and sustainable progress within the party.

Magaji said the forum decided to take the initiative to persuade the governor to contest for the Senate, stressing that leaders of his calibre should not retire from public service after their achievements.

"Leaders like Buni should not simply step aside after contributing so much. We believe he still has more to offer Yobe State, the North-East, and Nigeria," he said.

He explained that the forum comprises a broad coalition of stakeholders, including patriots, professionals, technocrats, and artisans, all committed to sustaining and advancing the governor's legacy.

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Magaji also noted that Buni's passion for leaving Yobe State better than he met it has largely been realised through collaborative efforts with citizens and leaders at all levels.

He urged the governor to heed the call and accept to contest the senatorial seat in the interest of the region and the nation.