Nigeria: Kano APC Chieftain Escapes Mob Attack, Police Arrest 6 Suspects

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, on Monday narrowly escaped a mob attack by suspected thugs along the Farm Centre area of Kano metropolis.

Zaura, who recently declared his intention to contest the Kano Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections, was said to be on his way to Meena Event Centre for his declaration when the suspected hoodlums struck. Several vehicles in his convoy were vandalised, while some of his supporters sustained injuries.

Through his media aide, Dahiru Maiwuddadu, Zaura said the attackers descended on his convoy without provocation, causing panic in the area.

According to him, Zaura escaped unhurt, but the attack left trail of damage and heightened fear among residents and traders.

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He added that the hoodlums later moved to the nearby GSM Market, where they attempted to loot shops, creating fear among traders and residents.

While commiserating with victims of the attack, he however, commended security agencies for their swift response in containing the situation, while calling for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible. Zaura also urged youths to shun violence and embrace peaceful engagement, warning that such incidents could threaten public safety and economic activities.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with the violence.

According to the police, "On April 27, 2026, at about 1:20pm, a distress call was received indicating that suspected 'Yan Daba thugs had mobilised for a clash. Upon receipt, patrol teams were immediately deployed to the scene where officers observed a violent confrontation."

The command added that "the hoodlums attacked police officers with dangerous weapons and later fled towards the Farm Centre Market, attempting to break into shops and loot property before reinforcement teams dispersed them and effected the arrest of six suspects."

The police said normalcy had been restored, adding that investigations were ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects and identify sponsors of the attack.